Apple Watch pre-orders start 12:01AM PT/3:01AM ET/8:01AM BST!

It's almost time once more for thousands of eager Apple product buyers to smash Apple's web servers into oblivion. Yes, the Apple Watch Series 3 is coming, and coming soon — preorders begin Friday morning for the West, East, and European coasts.

If you haven't yet planned your pre-order strategy, let us help you with these tips on getting your pre-order in and set without too much fuss.

Pick your style

If you're pre-ordering at the crack of dawn, chances are you have an inkling of what you want to pick up already. If you don't, both Apple.com and the Apple Store app have detailed and thorough explanations and (in some cases) short movies of each of the Watch styles and band options you can pick up. The Apple Store app even offers a visual size representation for your wrist to help make your decision between 38 and 42mm casing sizes.

Before you go into pre-order, make sure you've got picks for which Series 3 Apple Watch you want, along with your size, casing, color, and bands. All Series 3 models — both GPS-only and GPS + Cellular — will ship on September 22. If you're interested in a Series 1 watch, you can buy that right now; there's no pre-order process.

Need more help deciding which Apple Watch to get? We've got a complete guide that walks you through every possible permutation.

Know your options

When pre-orders open at 12:01AM PT/3:01AM ET/8:01AM BST, you'll have two different immediate options for getting your order in online: the Apple.com online store, and the Apple Store app.

In general, I recommend the app over the store; as fewer people seem to know of its existence as a pre-order method, it processes orders faster and experiences fewer hang-ups than the Apple.com online store.

If you're unsure of your band/watch combination, you can visit an Apple Store: The physical stores aren't opening early, but you'll be able to visit one near you during their regular operating hours to try on an Apple Watch and make a more concrete decision there.

Check your account

If you're extra paranoid — and on pre-order night, who could blame you! — go to store.apple.com — or your local version — and log in now just to make sure your account is in good working order. You can even call your credit card company and warn them of the purchase to make sure no flags are raised when you try to check out.

Plan your escape

Once you've placed your pre-order, it's time to wait: Apple Watch will be available on September 22. That gives you plenty of time to get ready for Apple Watch's entry into your life; you can read our first impressions, brush up on what the Apple Watch can do, find out everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 3 and, most importantly, chat with us about what kind of Apple Watch you're getting!