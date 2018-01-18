In its signature weird and wonderful way, Nintendo is bringing DIY accessories to the Switch made largely out of cardboard and designed to unlock a whole new world of imagination. These kits are called Labo, and it couldn't be more clear Nintendo is aiming these imagination machines at the youngest among us.
Want to get in on the fun? You'll be waiting a bit, since Nintendo won't be ready to ship these new toys until the end of April, but it's possible to pre-order each of the two kits right now!
Nintendo Labo Variety Kit
This is the kit you see the most in Nintendo's introduction video, and comes with five different kits you can assemble with your child and use with your Nintendo Switch. Here's what you get:
- 1 Mini Piano
- 2 RC Cars
- 1 House
- 1 Fishing Rod
- 1 Motorbike
This kit will run you $69.99, and comes with the Nintendo games necessary to enjoy these experiences. This kit ships on April 20.
Nintendo Labo Robot Kit
This kit is for a single massive project, instead of several smaller ones like you see in the Variety kit. This kit makes your child the controller for a unique robot fighting game, by making it so the child can walk around and throw punches in the robot costume and see those moves translated on the television.
Demonstrations for this game look similar to a project Nintendo teased for the Wii U a couple of years back, where you were able to stomp around with the Wii U Gamepad and smash buildings as a giant robot. With the Nintendo Switch and this new Labo kit, that experience becomes a great deal more immersive.
Nintendo is selling the robot kit for $79.99, and it also comes with the game and the cardboard kit. This kit ships on April 20.