In its signature weird and wonderful way, Nintendo is bringing DIY accessories to the Switch made largely out of cardboard and designed to unlock a whole new world of imagination. These kits are called Labo, and it couldn't be more clear Nintendo is aiming these imagination machines at the youngest among us. Want to get in on the fun? You'll be waiting a bit, since Nintendo won't be ready to ship these new toys until the end of April, but it's possible to pre-order each of the two kits right now! Nintendo Labo Variety Kit

This is the kit you see the most in Nintendo's introduction video, and comes with five different kits you can assemble with your child and use with your Nintendo Switch. Here's what you get: 1 Mini Piano

2 RC Cars

1 House

1 Fishing Rod

1 Motorbike This kit will run you $69.99, and comes with the Nintendo games necessary to enjoy these experiences. This kit ships on April 20. See at Amazon Nintendo Labo Robot Kit