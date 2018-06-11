Although you may know Bethesda as the giant open-world RPG game developer behind the Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series, they have been killing it when it comes to mobile games. Both Fallout Shelter and The Elder Scrolls: Legends have huge followings and have been widely successful since launching.
This E3 Bethesda announced a new mobile game called The Elder Scrolls: Blades which is a first-person role-playing game with console graphics but unique to the mobile experience.
Want to be the first to play Bethesda's newest mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Blades? Here's how you can pre-register for the game!
How to pre-register for The Elder Scrolls: Blades
- Go to the The Elder Scrolls: Blades website.
- Click Sign In
Sign-in to your Bethesda account. You can create an account if you don't have one.
- Click Sign Up For Early Access.
Click on the drop down menu underneath the Select your mobile device heading.
- Click Sign Up.
Congratulations, you're now pre-registered for The Elder Scrolls: Blades. You should get an email as soon as its available for your selected device, plus you'll get some sort of free gift when you first load up the game!
