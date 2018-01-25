Apple's introduction to the smart speaker market will either be a huge hit or a slow burn. If I base my predictions on how fast the first-generation Apple Watch sales went, HomePod will sell out fast and ship times will slip to months out in the blink of an eye.

At this time, we know very little about when preorders will begin (other than January 26), whether the HomePod will be in-stores on launch day, or how many units are available for preorder. Luckily, I'm well-versed in the fastest way to get your preorder in the very moment sales open up.

Decide your HomePod color and quantity ahead of time

Unlike a lot of Apple's other product lines, there are only two choices here: space gray or white. So, that part's easy. Do you want dark to hide the dirt or light to match your decor? I'm going with space gray to match my iPhone X and MacBook Pro.

As far as I know, there isn't going to be a quantity restriction (don't hold me to this) when you preorder. Though it won't be capable at launch, we'll eventually be able to daisy chain all of our HomePods together to create stereo sound and multi-room playback. You could wait until later to get your second (or third and fourth) HomePod, but it might not be a bad idea to pick up two of them right away so you don't have to wait months after multi-HomePod connectivity goes live.

Prepare for adding multiple quantities to your bag. Again, I have no official information about whether we'll be able to order more than one, but it's a good idea to be ready for it.

Pick a backup option

Be flexible. Though we all want to get the color we want right away, is it worth it to not get one on launch day? If you're an early adopter like me, no. I want the space gray HomePod, but I'm willing to go with white if it means I get it in my hands on February 9.

Double-check your personal information on file with Apple

This step is very important, and can sometimes be the singular issue that trips a person up during preorder. Check to make sure that all of the information on file with Apple is correct and up to date. Make sure your credit card expiration date is correct, your shipping address is correct, and your billing address matches your credit card account information.

You can find this information on Apple.com or via the Apple Store app on iPhone and iPad.

On the website, click on the bag in the upper right corner, then click on Account. On the Apple Store app, tap Account, then check your primary payment information and primary shipping address.

Have your credit card nearby

I recommend keeping your credit card close by during the preorder process. Even though your card information is on file with Apple, you might have to manually enter the three-digit security confirmation code that is on the back of your physical card. Most of us don't have that number memorized, especially in the middle of the night.

Use the Apple Store app, but have a second option ready as backup

If you don't already have it, download the Apple Store app to your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. Make sure everything is set up and ready to go. The Apple Store app is still faster than ordering via a web browser. This should be your first pathway to preordering.

You should, however, have Apple.com/homepod up and running on your computer just in case something goes wrong on your device and you have to quickly switch over. Do the same check on the web as you did on the Apple Store app; make sure you are signed in and ready to go.

Be prepared to Force Quit the Apple Store app and reopen it. During iPhone X preorders, a lot of us had to force quit our app because the servers were really struggling to handle all of our preorders.

Do a test run

It's a good idea to do a test run purchase via whichever method you will be preordering the HomePod. Pick something small, something you want anyway, like a smart light. Save it to your favorites, then complete the order process so you know for sure that everything is as it should be (your address is correct, your credit card on file is up to date, etc.).

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about our method for the fastest way to preorder the HomePod? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.