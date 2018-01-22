Philips Hue recently announced a new update that's going to make your gaming and media more immersive than ever before. The company is partnering up with content producers in gaming and entertainment to create the Philips Hue Entertainment experience, a low-latency and dynamic way to sync your Philips Hue lighting to your media. Take a look at how Philips Hue and Razer Chroma work together to provide a — dare I say — friggin' awesome experience:

Razer is only the first company to partner up with Philips Hue. The lighting company plans to integrate with several content producers to provide a unique and impressive experience.

The new software, created as a result of pilots, insights and feedback gained from leading companies in the entertainment industry, synchronizes Philips Hue lights perfectly with gaming, movie and music content. … Our first step is with gaming, the largest segment in the entertainment industry, followed by movie and audio integrations.

CNET's Ry Crist showed one such example (a glorious one, might I add) of Hue Entertainment's possibilities in entertainment. Check out this video of Philips Hue synced up with a lyric video from Pixar's Coco: Here's a sneak peak at what Hue Entertainment will look like, with color-changing lights synced to a lyric video for the animated film Coco: pic.twitter.com/UJxj7Ae3cF — Ry Crist (@rycrist) January 10, 2018 I, for one, am very much looking forward to Philips expanding its partnerships. Currently Hue Entertainment will only work with the Razer system, but Philips says an app is on its way that'll let you sync up your lighting with any content you're watching on your Mac or PC:

Philips Lighting will introduce Hue Sync, an application that will run on any Windows 10 or macOS High Sierra-based computer, in Q2 2018. Philips Hue Sync creates immediate, immersive light scripts for any game, movie or music played on the computer, so consumers can enjoy the content they are playing, watching or listening to even more.

How to set up Philips Hue Entertainment

OK, now that you're plenty excited about Philips Hue Entertainment, it's time to get things set up! You'll need to use the Philips Hue app to create an entertainment zone in your home — simply follow along with the step-by-step process to lock everything in. I've put together a hand tutorial video that'll walk you through the entire process!