How to protect the glass back of your iPhone X

The iPhone X, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, features glass on both the front and back of the device. Among other things, this glass back enables the iPhone X's wireless charging capabilities. However, it's also, you know, glass, which is prone not only to shattering, but also scratching and other light damage over time. And replacing that glass can get expensive, especially if you break the glass on the back of the phone. If you don't have AppleCare+, such a repair could run you as much as $549. Luckily, there are options out there for protecting the back of your iPhone X that don't add a lot of weight or bulk. Additionally, a couple of these options offer not only protection, but a degree of customization for your brand new phone. Olixar GlassTex iPhone X Front and Back Glass Screen Protectors

Olixar's GlassTex protection for iPhone X features both front and back tempered glass protection. Both sides aim to offer enhanced protection against scratches and scuffs, as well shock and light impact. The back panel comes in a polished black color that also helps give your iPhone X the "jet black" look of last year's iPhone 7. Olixar claims that both panels are shatter proof, while the front panel is 3D Touch-compatible, allowing you to use your iPhone X to its full potential. Because the back panel is also glass, it shouldn't interfere with the iPhone X's wireless charging capabilities, either. You can grab the Olixar GlassTex for iPhone X for $19.99.