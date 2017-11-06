How to protect the glass back of your iPhone X

The iPhone X, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, features glass on both the front and back of the device. Among other things, this glass back enables the iPhone X's wireless charging capabilities. However, it's also, you know, glass, which is prone not only to shattering, but also scratching and other light damage over time. And replacing that glass can get expensive, especially if you break the glass on the back of the phone. If you don't have AppleCare+, such a repair could run you as much as $549.
Luckily, there are options out there for protecting the back of your iPhone X that don't add a lot of weight or bulk. Additionally, a couple of these options offer not only protection, but a degree of customization for your brand new phone.
Olixar GlassTex iPhone X Front and Back Glass Screen Protectors
Olixar's GlassTex protection for iPhone X features both front and back tempered glass protection. Both sides aim to offer enhanced protection against scratches and scuffs, as well shock and light impact.
The back panel comes in a polished black color that also helps give your iPhone X the "jet black" look of last year's iPhone 7. Olixar claims that both panels are shatter proof, while the front panel is 3D Touch-compatible, allowing you to use your iPhone X to its full potential. Because the back panel is also glass, it shouldn't interfere with the iPhone X's wireless charging capabilities, either.
You can grab the Olixar GlassTex for iPhone X for $19.99.
Slickwraps
Offering thin and light protection for your iPhone in a wide variety of customizable styles, Slickwraps isn't just a good option to protect your phone from scratches and other light damage, but also for putting a more personal touch on your device.
Slickwraps' skins come in a selection of different styles, which themselves offer different color options. Decorate your iPhone X in a skin celebrating your favorite superhero, or give it the look of a retro Apple product. You can even create a Slickwraps skin with your own custom design. If you want, Slickwraps' Naked options offer protection without obscuring Apple's design work.
Many Slickwraps skins also come with tempered glass screen protectors so you can protect the front of your iPhone as well. You can pick up Slickwraps skins starting at $15.95.
Best Skins Ever
If you want no-fuss, full-body protection for your new iPhone X, consider one of the skins from Best Skins Ever. These minimal skins offer protection against scuffs and scratches, and are available for pre-order now.
You can purchase your iPhone's screen and body protection as a set, or you can elect to purchase one or the other. Best Skins Ever offers glossy protectors, as well as an anti-glare matte option.
Best Skins Ever protection starts at $8.99 for glossy protection for either the front or back of your iPhone, but goes up to $12.99 for matte protection on the front and back.
dbrand
There's a good chance that you've heard of dbrand before. Its wide selection of skins for all kinds of products make them a go-to option for anyone looking to customize their devices. This lets you make your iPhone X distinct while keeping it safe from scratches, and you can start pre-ordering your dbrand iPhone X skin now.
You can choose from seven different textures for your dbrand skin: carbon fiber, dragon stone, matte, metal, leather, true color, and wood. All come with different color options. While the iPhone X skins don't have options for the front of the phone (given that it's mostly screen), you can get a separate skin specifically for the camera, letting you give the back of your iPhone X a bit of a two-tone look.
Getting a skin for the back of your iPhone X will run you $11.95, while the camera skin will cost $0.95, and together, they will run you $12.90.
How will you protect your iPhone X?
Let us know down in the comments.