How to quickly disable Face ID on the iPhone X

With the launch of iOS 11 and subsequent updates, Apple has made it fairly simple to temporarily disable its biometric authentication features and force the entry of a password in order to access an iPhone. This is true both for Touch ID on the iPhone 8 and older, as well as Face ID on the brand new iPhone X.

Quickly disabling Face ID on the iPhone X can be useful for a number of reasons, but particularly if you're afraid that someone will try to unlock your phone without your permission. This could include law enforcement, criminals, or even just nosy family members.

How to temporarily disable Face ID on iPhone X

Press and hold the Side button and either one of the volume buttons simultaneously. Tap Cancel if you're looking to unlock your phone or just tap the Side button to turn off the display. Enter your password the next time you want to unlock your iPhone X. Face ID should resume its normal function at that time.

