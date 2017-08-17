Can you rapidly turn off Touch ID and require your passcode or password to unlock your iPhone? Absolutely — with iOS 11.

Touch ID is an incredible convenience that lets you unlock your iPhone with your fingerprint. But there will come times when you need security more than convenience. For example, when you're traveling through a sketchy area, crossing a border into a region you don't trust, or approached by people or agencies that may not respect your right to privacy. Previously, you had to reboot your iPhone to quickly force it to require your passcode or password for unlock. With iOS 11, though, there's an even quicker way. Here's how!

How to quickly turn off Touch ID on your iPhone

When Apple brought the SOS feature from Apple Watch to iOS, the company added a "bonus" feature: immediately, though temporarily, disabling Touch ID and forcing a passcode or password to unlock.

Click the Sleep/Wake (On/Off) button five times in succession.

That's it. The Power Off/SOS screen will appear, and you'll have to enter your password or passcode to get back into your iPhone.

Why you might want to quickly kill Touch ID on your iPhone

Most of the time Touch ID is the easiest and most convenient way to unlock your iPhone and get access to all your apps and data. But it can also make it easy and convenient for someone else, ranging from friends, family, and roommates to criminals to government agents to get into your phone as well.

If you fall asleep, get drunk or drugged, or are otherwise rendered incapacitated or unconscious, anyone in the same room with you could touch your iPhone to your finger to unlock it. That includes roommates or dates you don't trust.

If you're arrested, detained, held captive, or otherwise forcibly confined, anyone near you can force your finger onto the Touch ID sensor and unlock your iPhone.

Most of the time none of us have to worry about those kinds of ""nightmare" scenarios, but we should all still be aware of them.

When you might want to quickly kill Touch ID on your iPhone

Just because you can quickly disable Touch ID on your iPhone now doesn't mean you should. The vast majority of the time, in fact, you're going to want to keep Touch ID up and running.

You only want to consider disabling Touch ID when you're going into an area where you're not sure about your personal privacy rights or safety being respected.

For example, if you're crossing a border into a country or region where you think your device or data might be subject to search or seizure, when you're traveling alone in an area where you think you might be accosted, or when you're going to fall asleep with people you don't entirely trust.

In other words, if you think there's a chance someone will try to put your finger on the Touch ID sensor without your permission and approval, hit the kill switch and remove that possibility.

Any Touch ID questions?

If you have any questions about Touch ID, drop them in the comments below!