Are you part of a Messages group conversation that is a little too chatty? You can hide alerts and check at your leisure. In iOS 11, you can do it with just a swipe!

If you've ever been part of a group conversation in Messages (or any chat service, for that matter), you may have had moments when you wish people would just shut up. Well, you can shut them up by muting the conversation using Do Not Disturb for specific chats (this works with person to person chats, too ... not just groups).

In iOS 11, Apple made it much easier to mute conversations right from the message screen. When you swipe to the left on a conversation in the Messages list, you'll see two options. You can either delete a conversation or hide alerts from it.

Just like with Do Not Disturb in previous versions of iOS, when you've enabled Hide Alerts for specific conversations, you will no longer receive pings or banner notifications when someone chats in that conversation. You will still get a badge app icon, letting you know that some activity has taken place (unless you have the badge app icon setting disabled for Messages, of course).

Personally, I'm not to impressed with the shortcut to muting a conversation. I only mute one group chat on my iPhone, so it's not something I have to constantly deal with on a daily basis.

What about you? Do you mute and un-mute chats in Messages regularly? Does the swipe-to-hide alerts shortcut seem appealing to you? What other swipe-to feature would you like to see in Messages?