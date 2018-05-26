How to quickly translate webpages in Safari for iPhone and iPad

If you use your iPhone or iPad to surf the web a lot, you can use Microsoft's Translator app and its extension to quickly translate web pages that you visit into your native language. Microsoft Translator is a universal app for iPhone and iPad, and can be downloaded from the App Store for free.

Microsoft Translator (Free) - Download Now

Once you've got it downloaded, you can set up the action extension for translation web pages.

How to activate the Microsoft Translator extension in Safari

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad. While viewing a webpage, tap the share button. Scroll to the left on the bottom row of icons. Tap the More button. Turn the switch next to Microsoft Translator to the green 'on' position. Tap Done.

How to translate web pages in Safari with Microsoft Translator

Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad. Head to the webpage that you want to translate. Tap the share button at the bottom of the display. Tap the Microsoft Translator button. The extension will then translate the entire page for you.

Questions?

If you have any further questions about translating webpages on your iPhone or iPad, let us know in the comments.