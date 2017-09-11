A reset, restart, or reboot is sometimes the best way fix a problem, even on the Apple Watch.

Whether you're suffering unusual power drain, erratic performance, or you just want to save your battery for later, you can always turn off your Apple Watch and reboot it. It's the oldest trick in the troubleshooting book, and yes, it works on the Apple Watch too. Here's how to turn your watch off the regular way, and how to force it to restart if necessary.

How to turn off your Apple Watch and reboot it

Press and hold down the side button until you see three horizontal sliders. Drag the Power Off slider to the right. Press and hold down the side button until you see the Apple logo.

How to force restart your Apple Watch

Press and hold the Digital Crown and Side button at the same time. Hold until the screen goes dark and the Apple logo appears.

How to reset your Home Screen layout

Not a fan of the honeycomb design you've set for your Apple Watch's home screen? You can return it to its factory defaults via the Watch app on iPhone.

Open the Watch app. Tap the My Watch tab. Select Reset. Tap Reset Home Screen Layout. 5, Confirm your choice by tapping Reset Home Screen.

How to reset your iCloud sync data

If you're having problems with contacts or calendar data properly syncing, you can use a setting inside the Watch app to reboot that connection. After you enable this feature, your Apple Watch's contacts and calendars will be erased and replaced with the most recent iCloud sync from your iPhone. (This is especially useful if you're seeing phone numbers on your Apple Watch instead of names.)

Open the Watch app. Tap the My Watch tab. Select Reset. Tap Reset Sync Data.

Questions about rebooting or resetting your Apple Watch?

