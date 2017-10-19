You can really show off your mad skills in Splatoon 2 with a sweet 30-second video clip!

With Nintendo's Capture button, you can record the previous 30 seconds of your video gameplay. If you just beat a boss and want to show off your skills to your buddies, you can capture a moment in time that's already passed with the Capture button on Nintendo Switch. Here's how.

What games support video gameplay recording?

At the moment, not all video games on Nintendo Switch support video gameplay recording. Games that do support it might also need to be updated before the feature will work. Currently, these are the games that support video gameplay recording and the version you'll need to use the feature.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (version 1.3.0 and later)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (version 1.3.0 and later)

ARMS (version 3.1.0 and later)

Splatoon 2 (version 1.2.0 and later)

More games will gain support for video capture in the future.

How to record video gameplay on Nintendo Switch

Similar to grabbing a screenshot on Nintendo Switch, you use the Capture button to record video. Don't just press the button, though. To record video, hold down the Capture button. It will capture and save the previous 30 seconds of gameplay.

The 30-second video clip will automatically store in your Album section where you can access it to edit, share to Twitter and Facebook, and copy to your microSD card.

How to filter your Album by videos or screenshots only

Now that you have two different types of media in your Album folder, you can filter the types to make it easier to find what you're looking for.

Select the Album button on your Home screen on Nintendo Switch. Select Filter or press the Y button. Select which filter you want to use. You can filter media types by the following: Screenshots Only

Videos Only

System Memory

microSD Card

Media from a specific game

Other (like system screenshots)

If you want to start your search over, you can clear the filter by selecting Clear Filter or pressing the B button.

How to edit video gameplay on Nintendo Switch

Capturing video will automatically save the last 30 seconds of gameplay. You can't make a fun meme out of your video, but you can trim it if you don't want to save or share all 30 seconds of it.

Select the Album button on your Home screen on Nintendo Switch. Select the video you want to edit. Select Editing and Posting or press the A button. Select Trim. Adjust where you want the video to start by using the right or left Stick or by dragging your finger along the slider bar. Select Next or press the A button. Adjust where you want the video to end by using the right or left Stick or by dragging your finger along the slider bar. Select Next or press the A button. If you're happy with the trimmed video, select Save or press the A button. If you want to make some more edits, select Back or press the B button to make additional changes.

Once the edited video is saved, you can copy it to your microSD card or share it on Facebook or Twitter.

How many video clips can I save?

You can capture up to 100 video clips directly onto your Switch if you have enough storage space. If you have a big enough microSD card, you can save up to 1000 video clips.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about how to record and edit video gameplay on Nintendo Switch? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.