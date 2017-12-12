Recording your personal calls is a massive legal gray area, since it's technically illegal (in most places) to record a phone call when all parties aren't fully aware. So that's most likely why Apple doesn't include the feature baked into iOS.

That being said, Apple's biggest competition could be your solution to recording calls on your iPhone.

How to record a call using Google Voice

The Google Voice app for iOS lets you make unlimited calls to Canada and the U.S., unlimited SMS text messages, and if you want to make international calls, you get rates starting at 1 cent per minute. So if you don't want to pay for a monthly phone bill, Google Voice may be an awesome solution (although you do need an internet connection).

Within the Google Voice app is a switch that lets you record incoming calls. In fact, that switch also enables other options like conference calls. Here's how to do it:

Download Google Voice from the App Store. Launch Google Voice. You'll have to set up an account and choose a phone number based on your location. Tap the three dots on the left side of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap Calls. Tap the switch next to Incoming call options.





You'll now be able to check out every call that comes in to you. Recording is limited to incoming calls, but you'll have to be satisfied with that, unless you want to up your hardware game and get a recorder. Unless recording calls is of the utmost importance to you in every single situation, this is the best way to do things.

