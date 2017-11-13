Millions of people upgrade their iPhone once per year or every other year. If you're lucky, your old iPhone is still worth a cool mint and you can sell it to help recoup the cost of your new one. Sometimes, though, your old iPhone isn't worth the materials its made out of. If you're holding onto a many years-old iPhone that would be more trouble than it's worth to sell it, you should consider recycling instead. It's better for the environment and very easy to do.

If you're prompted for your iPhone's passcode or a restrictions passcode, enter it. Then tap Erase iPhone .

If you have an iPhone that you want to discard, you probably know that you should erase it first. It's not quite as easy as simply tapping an erase button, but it's not hard, as long as you follow the right steps. Here's how:

At this point you should have an iPhone with no data on it. You have several options for recycling it.

Give it back to Apple

Apple is extremely environmentally conscious and operates its own recycling program. You can drop off Apple-made devices at any retail Apple Store or visit Apple's Renew webpage to have it email you a prepaid mailing label. The company and its third-party vendors will accept smartphones and other devices from other manufacturers. Apple's web page also includes links to free recycling programs in 15 states in the U.S.

E-Waste charity fundraisers

Local service organizations (such as Rotary or Lion's Clubs) and non-profits (for example, schools, churches, and scouting organizations), often schedule e-waste collection days. For a small fee these organizations will take your e-waste, make sure it is recycled, and use the fees collected to support their activities.

Your iPhone carrier

Check with your carrier to see if it has a recycling program for old mobile phones. The AT&T Trade-in Program allows consumers to bring unwanted wireless phones, smartphones, accessories, and batteries) regardless of the manufacturer or carrier) to AT&T company-owned retail stores for recycling. Like Apple, AT&T offers a free mail-in program.

Your local municipality

Your town, city, or county probably has an e-waste recycling program that it either manages on its own or contracts with a third party to provide; check their websites.

Any other leads?

Have you recycled an old iPhone with a company the than those listed above? Let the world know in the comments below.