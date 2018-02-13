Everyone loves a gift card because you can spend it on anything you want. The only downside is trying to figure out how to redeem them, and it is always frustrating to have to figure it out yourself. Here is a step by step guide on how to do it on your laptop or desktop as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Laptop and Desktop

Go to Nintendo.com and select Game Store. Go under All Games right below the Game Store to find what game you're looking for. When you've decided which game to purchase and if you want the digital download, it will ask you how you want to purchase the game. Make sure to select Nintendo eShop Card to be able to use the card you received. Put in the code on the back of your card, underneath the scratch off box. Once the code is in, the funds will be applied to your game, and you're ready to play away!

Nintendo Switch

Open up the Nintendo eShop on your Switch. When you first open up, you should several tabs. Scroll down to the last tab that reads Enter code to enter your eShop card code and use it on your games.

Another option you have is to add the card when you're buying the games individually.

Go through the store and pick out the game you would like to purchase. When you pick out which game you want to buy, select Nintendo eShop card. Once you've selected this option, you'll be prompted to enter the code on the back of the card. Once you enter it into your Switch, the credit will be added to the game, and you should be all set to play your game.

