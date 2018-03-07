Every Nintendo Switch game purchase you make, whether it's in the eShop or for a physical game, earns you Gold Points. Those points can be used toward purchases for things like background themes for your 3DS, Prima game guides, and discounts for Wii U purchases. You can also exchange your Gold Points toward purchases made in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Here's everything you need to know about Gold Points and how to use them.

How to add your Gold Points for game purchases on Nintendo Switch

Every digital game you purchase on the Switch, 3DS, or Wii U eShop rewards you with Gold Points that can be used for purchases in the Switch eShop.

Gold points from eShop games are super easy to redeem. It's automatic. As soon as you buy a game, the points are added to your My Nintendo Account. Just make sure your Nintendo Network ID is linked to your Nintendo Account before you make any purchases so all of your eshop game purchases from your various consoles will share the Gold Point rewards.

Physical game cards that you purchase for your Switch require a few additional steps to secure your Gold Points.

Insert the game card into your Switch. Select the game you want to redeem points for from the Home screen. Select Options in the lower right corner of the Home screen, or press the + button on the right Joy-Con controller. Select My Nintendo Rewards Program from the Options menu. Select Earn Points. Select the profile for which you want to receive the points. Select Earn Points for this software. 8 Select OK to finish the process.

You now have Gold Points in your My Nintendo loyalty program account.

How to redeem Gold Points for games in the Switch eShop

Once you've added all of your eligible Gold Points to your Nintendo Account, you can redeem them in the eShop at any time toward game purchases.

Launch the Switch eShop from the Home screen. Select the user profile that has your Gold Points on it. Select the game you want to buy. 4.Select Proceed to Purchase. Select Redeem Points. Enter the number of points you want to use for this purchase. If you want to use them all, skip this step. Select Next.

The Gold Points will be redeemed and the remaining amount that needs to be paid will appear on the screen. You can then continue with your purchase.

How to see how many Gold Points you currently have

Maybe you've been downloading games all willy-nilly all year long and have no idea how many points you have stored up, waiting to be used. You can find out how many Gold Points you have in your eShop account.

Launch the Switch eShop from the Home screen. Select the user profile that has your Gold Points on it. Select your Account in the upper right corner of the screen.

Your Gold Points balance will appear on your account's main page.

You can also find this information by checking your My Nintendo account summary online.

Navigate to My.Nintendo.com from a web browser and log in with your Nintendo Account username and password. Your total Platinum and Gold Points will be listed on your main page.

How to check your Gold Points expiration date

Your Gold Points expire at the end of the month one year after your game's purchase date. For example, if you purchased Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on March 5, 2017. Those points will expire March 31, 2018. To see when your points are about to expire, visit your My Nintendo account online.

Navigate to My.Nintendo.com from a web browser. Click on the Menu in the upper left corner of the web page. Click on Point summary. Click on Points expiration.

You'll see a list of all your points that will expire each month for the rest of the year.

How to spend your Gold Points on something else

If you're not interested in exchanging Gold Points toward eShop games, you can use your points for other things, like background themes for your 3DS, wallpapers for you phone or computer and Prima game guides.

Navigate to My.Nintendo.com from a web browser. Click on Redeem points. Select the reward you want. Click on Redeem.

Different items are distributed in different ways. Most are accessible across your various devices through your Nintendo Account. Prima Online Access Game Guides require a free Prima account.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about adding and redeeming Gold Points on your Nintendo Switch? Put them in the comments and I'll help you out.