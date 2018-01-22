How to remotely help someone fix their iPhone, iPad, and Mac using Messages screen sharing

Messages on the Mac works a lot likes its sibling app for iPhone and iPad, letting you keep in touch with friends and family through standard text messages or iMessage. But the Mac app has something extra to it as well: you can share your screen or view the screen of other Mac users.

You can invite someone to share your screen, or request or be invited to share the screen of another person's Mac, and it's all done through Messages. This is a great way to help troubleshoot problems on a remote Mac, and with a little help from QuickTime, you can even help with issues on an iPhone or iPad, too.

Here's what you need to know about screen sharing on Mac.

How to share screens with another Mac user

Open Messages from your Dock or Applications folder. Click on the conversation with the person with whom you want to share screens. Click Details. Click on the Screen Share button. Click Invite to Share My Screen if you want them to share your screen, or Ask to Share Screen if you want to share their's.

On the other person's Mac, they'll need to accept the request.