How to remove Depth Effect from Portrait Mode photos in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra

Here's how you can get rid of the Depth Effect from your Portrait Mode photos in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.

iOS 11 is bringing some enhancements to the Photos and Camera apps, including improvements to the iPhone 7 Plus' Portrait Mode. With the upcoming operating system, you'll be able to remove the Depth Effect, also known as bokeh or background blur, from your Portrait Mode photos after you take them.

Here's what you need to know about getting rid of the Depth Effect.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to remove the Depth Effect from Portrait Mode photos in iOS 11

Open Photos on your iPhone or iPad. Find the photo you want to edit. Tap Edit. Tap on the yellow Depth button when it appears at the top of the screen. It may take a moment to appear. Tap Done.

That's all there is to it. Your photo will be removed from iOS 11's Depth Effect album. If you want to add the Depth Effect back, just tap that Depth button again on the Edit screen.

Note that at this time, it appears that this feature only works with Portrait Mode photos taken with iOS 11. Photos from any version of iOS 10 do not appear to work with the feature.

How to remove the Depth Effect from Portrait Mode photos in macOS High Sierra

macOS High Sierra lets you remove the Depth Effect from photos as well. Here's how you do it.

Open Photos from your Dock or Applications folder. Double-click on the photo you want to edit. Click Edit. Click on the Depth button in the bottom-left corner of the editing screen. Click Done.

Just as you can on iOS 11, go back in and click the Depth button again to restore the Depth Effect to the photo.

Questions?

If you've got any other questions about removing the Depth Effect from your Portrait Mode photos, you can ask away in the comments.