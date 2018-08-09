Having a Spigen Style Ring on your iPhone can really make a world of difference. I do a lot of event photography when I'm not binging true crime docs or writing up a storm on iMore, and it's the perfect tool for always ensuring my iPhone is in my hand without rendering the other useless as I carry it and my gear. Style Rings make watching videos easier, car rides safer with the little mount that comes with it, and your iPhone feel more secure in your hand: but what if you want to get rid of it? What if you're done twirling your iPhone around absentmindedly while you wait for the bus? What if you want to go back to dropping your phone on your face while you scroll through Instagram in bed? Spigen Style Ring Review: The ultimate phone accessory Regardless of your reasons for ridding yourself of your Style Ring, there are a few different ways you can do it. Here's how! Gently rock it back and forth

It seems kind of matter-of-fact, but one of the easiest ways to get your Style Ring off your iPhone is to gently maneuver it back and forth. Using the ring itself, bend the Style Ring from side to side. Eventually, a small portion of the ring will lift from the phone and you can use your fingers to unstick it easily. Be careful not to roughly pull the ring. If you do, the ring could snap off the base. It's happened to me before and it totally sucked. The best part? There won't be any icky residue left behind to scrape off! Plastic knife or spoon

If you're having a really hard time with your Style Ring, using a plastic knife or spoon is a great way to take 'er off. Gently slide the plastic cutlery under your style ring and pull upwards. With the spoon, you can actually almost "scoop" the style ring off the iPhone! If you don't have plastic cutlery, don't go for a metal spoon or knife. You will definitely damage your iPhone. Take it from the gal who used her keys to get a LuMee case off once, it's not worth it. Put your Spigen Style Ring on a case

If you really don't want to have to worry about the stress of removing your Style Ring, then don't put it on your iPhone directly, silly! Put it on a case! Having a flexible case especially makes it easy to remove your Style Ring because you can bend, warp it, and easily peel it off. Beware of some textured cases, though: your Style Ring might not stick at all. Maybe you're someone who's not a big big fan of having a case! Then you can easily outfit your iPhone with a super-duper-super-teeny-tiny-itty-bitty-barely-there case. Accept your fate