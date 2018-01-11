Before you call AppleCare, there are a few steps you can take to try and troubleshoot a malfunctioning set of AirPods. Troubleshoot your AirPods Seeing weird lights from your charging case, malfunctioning battery information, or your AirPods just won't turn on? Here are some of the basic issues you may run into and how to troubleshoot them. How to troubleshoot and reset your AirPods Clean your AirPods It's a fact of life: Dirt, dust, lint, grime, ear wax, and more are constantly finding their way onto — or into — your AirPods. You may lose sound quality or your buds may stop charging if your earbuds get too grimy; to fix these issues, you can clean your AirPods in a few easy steps. How to clean your AirPods Note: You can't operate on your AirPods Much as we'd like to give you a guide on how to electronically repair a malfunctioning earbud for your AirPods, the size and complexity of Apple's wireless headphones makes that impossible. iFixit gave the AirPods a 0/10 repairability score — they're nigh-impossible to fix without completely destroying either the case or the earbuds in the process. Luckily, there is another way… How to replace your AirPods

Whether you've destroyed or lost your AirPods, you don't have to buy a whole new set to make them shiny and new again. If you've lost your AirPods There's no getting around it: the AirPods are small. It's what happens when you chop the cord off a set of in-ear buds; they don't have much mass, and if you don't remember to store them in their pillbox case, you may find yourself frantically searching for an earbud or two. Thankfully, if you've accidentally misplaced one of your AirPods, iOS 10.3 and Apple's Find My iPhone app will let you hunt it down as long as you're within Bluetooth range. How to find lost AirPods If you need to replace your AirPods You have three options for replacing lost or broken AirPods: under warranty; out of warranty; or total loss. For any of these options, you'll need any of the following three items: Your AirPods

Your AirPods Serial Number (found either on the underside of the AirPods lid casing or by connecting them to your iPhone and going to Settings > General > About > AirPods )

) Original proof of purchase