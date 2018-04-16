Run out of self-troubleshooting options? It may be time to talk to an Apple Authorized Service Professional or Apple Support. If your Apple Watch needs a hardware repair, you have two options in the Apple Support ecosystem: under warranty, or out of warranty. For any of these options, you'll need any of the following three items: Your Apple Watch

Your Apple Watch Serial Number

Original proof of purchase AppleCare warranty & AppleCare+ If you're under your original warranty (one year for Apple Watch, Sport, and Niké models; two years for Edition and Hermès), you'll be able to get service for any manufacturing defects, batteries that hold less than 80% of a charge or are unnaturally swollen, and screen cracks from manufacturing defects. Your base-model warranty doesn't cover accidental damage to the screen or water damage. If you picked up AppleCare+, you're covered for up to two years on the standard warranty, as well as two incidents of accidental damage for $69 (or $79 for Hermès and Edition) each. AppleCare+ also gives its subscribers the benefit of Express Replacement Service: If you have a malfunctioning or broken Apple Watch but don't want to lose your exercise streaks or go without while your smartwatch is being repaired, Apple will send you a replacement watch immediately, along with a box and shipping label to mail your malfunctioning watch back to Apple. There are a few caveats here: Your replacement watch can't have engraving, for one. In addition, Apple will place a hold on your credit card for the replacement value of the watch until you return your old watch; you'll also need to return that watch within 10 days to avoid paying late fees. And if the watch is unrepairable and not a manufacturing defect, you may be charged an accidental damage fee. Non-AppleCare+ users can take advantage of Express Replacement Service, too, but it'll cost you an out-of-warranty service fee (which varies from $199-$2800, depending on the device). Apple's Express Replacement Service Pricing Out of warranty service If you're out of warranty, pricing varies depending on the type of repair needed for your Apple Watch. In the United States, battery replacement service costs $79, no matter which Apple Watch Series you own. The out-of-warranty service fees vary a bit more, with low-end Series 1 and 2 watches costing $199, and Edition watches $800-$2800. Recall service There is a third way to get your Apple Watch repaired: if it qualifies under one of Apple's public or internal service programs. Currently, Apple has a service program open for 42mm Series 2 Apple Watch models that may be experiencing swollen batteries or do not power on. As reported by MacRumors, the program is currently open to users in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe, and likely other countries as well. This isn't the first time Apple has offered an extended repair period or waived costs for swollen Apple Watch batteries: It did the same for Series 0 Apple Watch models (both 38mm and 42mm) for up to three years after the original date of purchase. All 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 models less than three years old are eligible for this program, including Sport, Nike+, Steel, Edition, and Hermès. If you already paid for an Apple Watch out-of-service battery repair, you can contact Apple Support to inquire about a refund. How to start a support request for your Apple Watch Open a support ticket for your Apple Watch on Apple's website. Choose the Bring in for Repair option to find a local Apple Store or Authorized Service Provider to repair or replace your watch. You can alternatively choose to Talk to Apple Support Now, and set up an Express Replacement Service. How to exchange or repair your Apple product if you don't have an Apple store near you Questions about repairing or replacing your Apple Watch? Let us know in the comments.