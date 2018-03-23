Apple's HomePod is a surprisingly small, surprisingly loud, and surprisingly heavy speaker. It's packed with tweeters, microphones, and other audio hardware all susceptible to physical damage (especially if you find yourself moving it around a lot). It's also packed with Siri and other HomePod-specific software that, while not susceptible to drops, is always susceptible to software bugs. If you're having trouble connecting to your HomePod or are dealing with a bit of physical damage, here are the best ways to repair or replace your speaker. How to repair your HomePod

How to replace your HomePod How to repair your HomePod

Having some trouble with your HomePod and want to try to tackle the problem yourself? Before you schedule an appointment with Apple Support, there are some troubleshooting tips and tricks to try. Troubleshoot your HomePod The HomePod setup process is super simple — if you can get your iPhone or iPad to connect to it. If you're having trouble getting that initial connection, running into issues with Siri, struggling to stream over AirPlay, or finding yourself unable to control your HomeKit-enabled accessories with HomePod, we've got a guide that'll help you out with all that and more. How to troubleshoot HomePod Clean your HomePod You bought the white HomePod, didn't you? Thanks to the acoustically transparent fabric surface of the HomePod (and it's sneaky siren call that seems to sing "pick me up, hold me in your hands"), you may find yourself in an ongoing battle with dust, lint, fingerprints, and any other debris. Here's what you need to know about cleaning your HomePod. How to clean your HomePod How to keep your HomePod from marking its territory Yeah, so that new HomePod of yours? Turns out it may leave white rings on the wood surfaces in your home. If you'd rather it not do that, check out our guide on keeping your surfaces protected from the dreaded white ring. How to stop HomePod and Sonos One from leaving white rings on wood furniture Pro-tip: Don't try to take apart your HomePod

… do as we say, not as we do. Your HomePod is fit to burst with electronic components that have been precisely placed for the best possible audio output. It's also covered in that acoustic mesh we talked about before. Oh, and iFixit gave the HomePod a 1/10 repairability score, which basically means that you should leave repairs to the professionals. If all hope is lost, there is an answer to your problems … How to replace your HomePod