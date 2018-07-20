The Nintendo Switch's online services had a rough start, and Splatoon 2 is still the only game supported by the Nintendo Switch Online App. As a result, it's difficult to impossible to report players for poor conduct, such as cheating, in many games with online features. Gradually, players are finding new ways to cheat in various online games, causing trouble for people who just want to splat it up on even turf. Luckily, there are some measures you can take when faced with a cheater in a Nintendo Switch game. Here are the ways you can report cheaters on the Switch: Nintendo Switch Online App

You can report people you've played matches with in Splatoon 2 via the Nintendo Switch Online App. This not only applies to those you were in voice chat with, but anybody you've recently played with, so it's good to have the app handy even if you're not actively using it. Here are the steps to report a cheater: Open the Nintendo Switch Online App and select Splatoon 2 .

and select . Choose "Battle Stats" and select the match you played with the cheater in.

and select the match you played with the cheater in. Scroll down and find the player's name you want to report. Select them, and tap "Report."

Enter details on why you're reporting, then select "Report." Can I report cheaters in other games, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Currently, the only way to report players is through the Nintendo Switch Online App, which means Splatoon 2 is the only game you can report players in. Hopefully, Nintendo adds reporting features for other games when the paid service goes live later this year. What about third-party games? A few third-party games, such as Rocket League, have internal report buttons that you can use to report cheaters. For those, you'll need to follow whatever protocol is designated in that specific game for reports. Can I report inappropriate names or images?