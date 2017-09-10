How do you send Apple corrections for bad Maps? From right within Maps!

Maps require eternal vigilance. It's a big world out there filled with tiny, sometimes changing places, and if you find anything wrong with any of them, you can let Apple know. That way, if something is missing, misplaced, or simply moved, you can submit newer, better information and Maps can update for everyone!

Keep in mind that your report may be in vain, but it's still worth it to try.

What kind of issues you can report in Maps.

You can report a variety of issues in Maps; here's a list of all your options:

Map Labels

Search

Navigation

Transit

Image Quality

Add a Place

Home address

Work address

Other Issue

How to report an issue in Maps on iPhone and iPad

Launch Maps from the Home screen. Tap the Info button. It's the blue "i" in a circle. Tap Report an Issue. Tap Agree. Tap on the issue you want to report. For this example, I'll use Map Labels. Tap on a road or location you want to report. Tap Next. Enter the correct name for the label. You can also type additional comments and add a photo if you choose. Click Send.

Depending on the issue you're reporting, the process is going to be slightly different. Fortunately, Apple includes instructions along the way so you shouldn't have too much of a problem.

Apple might end up contacting you via the email address associated with your iCloud account if they have any follow-up questions regarding your report.

