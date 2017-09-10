How do you send Apple corrections for bad Maps? From right within Maps!
Maps require eternal vigilance. It's a big world out there filled with tiny, sometimes changing places, and if you find anything wrong with any of them, you can let Apple know. That way, if something is missing, misplaced, or simply moved, you can submit newer, better information and Maps can update for everyone!
Keep in mind that your report may be in vain, but it's still worth it to try.
What kind of issues you can report in Maps.
You can report a variety of issues in Maps; here's a list of all your options:
- Map Labels
- Search
- Navigation
- Transit
- Image Quality
- Add a Place
- Home address
- Work address
- Other Issue
How to report an issue in Maps on iPhone and iPad
- Launch Maps from the Home screen.
- Tap the Info button. It's the blue "i" in a circle.
Tap Report an Issue.
Tap Agree.
- Tap on the issue you want to report. For this example, I'll use Map Labels.
Tap on a road or location you want to report.
- Tap Next.
- Enter the correct name for the label. You can also type additional comments and add a photo if you choose.
- Click Send.
Depending on the issue you're reporting, the process is going to be slightly different. Fortunately, Apple includes instructions along the way so you shouldn't have too much of a problem.
Apple might end up contacting you via the email address associated with your iCloud account if they have any follow-up questions regarding your report.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments below.
Updated September 2017: Made sure steps were accurate for iOS 11.
Maps for iPhone and iPad
- What's new in the Maps app
- How to find locations and get directions with Maps
- How to share location and directions with Maps
- How to delete your search history and prior destinations in Maps
- How to use Siri with Maps
- How to enable and use Maps extensions
- Best Maps app extensions
- How to change settings for Maps
- How to report a problem in Maps
- How to use Maps with CarPlay
Reader comments
How to report a problem in Maps on iPhone and iPad
How responsive is Apple to feedback? I've been submitting feedback to add a highway onramp which opened over a year ago and it still isn't listed on Apple Maps.
They are very unresponsive to the feedback. It's a black hole. I have had no luck at all getting updates made. I've been trying over a year to get my street added. Houses have been on the street for over a year, but street has existed for about 10 years. I have been reporting it since last summer. I opened a case with Apple in September. It has been escalated to someone in Executive Relations, but still not fixed. I'm told my house will be added in January so I can navigate home, but street won't get added until later next year.
Apple should be embarrassed.
Same thing here. I live in a newer development (1-2 years old) and have been reporting to apple since we moved in. No response and the street and addresses still have not been update. I was able to get it added to Google Maps, so at least I can get people to navigate to my house on some platform :)
You'd have better hope throwing your Maps problem on a note, stuffing it in a bottle, throwing it into the ocean, and hoping it washes ashore into the hands of Tim Cook. As far as I can tell, Apple has zero employees who do anything with the Maps feedback. I've spoken to multiple Apple Senior Advisors about a relatively common Apple Maps route where I live that is illegal, and none of them can do anything about it.
They do eventually, although it took about a year for them to acknowledge that the lake in front of my house was in fact a field.
I live on a major thoroughfare just north of the Washington-Dulles Airport.The imagery is at least 8 years out of date. The roads nearly a year. I have reported all but seems to go in a black hole.