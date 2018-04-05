Every Apple device can be reset manually by its owner and the HomePod is no exception. Sometimes, things aren't working right, something gets disconnected, or your device freezes up. If you're having serious issues with your HomePod, you might want to try resetting it to its factory settings before throwing it out the window. Here's how.

How to use the Home app to reset your HomePod

The easiest way to reset your HomePod back to its factory settings is to remove its connection from the device you connected it to when you first set it up. You can disconnect your HomePod in the Home app.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Press and hold your HomePod from either the Home or Room section. Tap Details. Scroll down and tap Remove Accessory.

This will reset the HomePod and you'll have to set it up again with your iPhone or iPad again.

How to reset the HomePod directly

If for some reason, you need to reset your HomePod and you can't do so through the Home App, like it's not showing up in the Home app or you don't have the device it is connected to, you can reset it manually directly on the HomePod.

Unplug your HomePod and wait five seconds. Plug your HomePod back in. Place and hold your finger on the top panel of the Homepod where the touch panel is. Keep your finger on the panel while the spinning Siri light turns from white to red. Don't remove your finger. Remove your finger from your HomePod after you hear Siri say that your HomePod is about to reset and you hear three beeps.

