Apple is now offering some instructions for iMac Pro owners who might find that their new Mac becomes unresponsive under certain circumstances, including a power failure during an update. If something like this occurs, you'll need to restore your iMac Pro. To restore your iMac Pro, you'll need to put it into Device Firmware Update (DFU) mode and to do that, you're going to need a few things.

First things first, you're going to need access to a second Mac running the latest version of macOS High Sierra, as well as Apple Configurator 2.6, Apple's device management software. You'll also need a supported USB-A or USB-C to USB-C or Thunderbolt cable that supports both power and data and can be used with a Thunderbolt to USB-C adapter.

Once you have everything you need, here are the steps that you'll need to follow to restore your iMac Pro.

How to restore your iMac Pro using Apple Configurator 2

Update your second Mac to the latest versions of macOS High Sierra and Apple Configurator 2 if you haven't already. Plug your Mac into a power source. Quit iTunes. Launch Apple Configurator. The version should be 2.6. Plug your USB or Thunderbolt cable into your Mac. Disconnect your iMac Pro from power. Plug your cable into the Thunderbolt port on closest to the Ethernet port on the iMac Pro. Hold down the power button. Connect your iMac Pro to power and continue to hold the power button for another three seconds. Apple notes that at this point, you should not see anything on the screen of your iMac Pro. Select the iBridge device in the device browser of Apple Configurator on your other Mac. Click Action. Click Restore. Quit Apple Configurator after your iMac Pro reboots.

