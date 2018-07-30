Parental Controls, also known as Restrictions, let you manage which features, apps, and content your kids can and can't access on the iPhone or iPad. That includes the iTunes Store, which sells music, movies, and TV shows, the iBooks Store, which sells ebooks, and the App Store, which sells apps and games.
Note: You will need to have restrictions enabled before setting parental controls for iTunes, iBooks, and the App Store.
- How to restrict access to the iTunes Store on iPhone and iPad
- How to restrict access to the iTunes Store on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- How to restrict access to the iBooks Store on iPhone and iPad
- How to restrict access to the iBooks Store on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- How to block the ability to install apps on iPhone and iPad
- How to block the ability to install apps on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- How to block the ability to delete apps on iPhone and iPad
- How to block the ability to delete apps on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- How to block the ability to make in-app purchases on iPhone and iPad
- How to block the ability to make in-app purchases on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
How to restrict access to the iTunes Store on iPhone and iPad iOS 11 or earlier
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on General.
Tap on Restrictions.
- Enter your passcode.
Tap the iTunes Store switch. When the switch is gray that means it won't be accessible.
How to restrict access to the iTunes Store on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Screen Time.
- Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.
Enter a four-digit passcode and then confirm it if asked.
- Tap the switch next to Content & Privacy. You only have to do this if the switch is gray.
- Tap Allowed apps.
Tap the iTunes Store switch.
How to restrict access to the iBooks Store on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11 or earlier
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on General.
Tap on Restrictions.
- Enter your passcode.
Tap the iBooks Store switch. When the switch is gray that means it won't be accessible.
How to restrict access to the iBooks Store on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Screen Time.
- Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.
Enter a four-digit passcode and then confirm it if asked.
- Tap the switch next to Content & Privacy. You only have to do this if the switch is gray.
- Tap Allowed apps.
Tap the iTunes Store switch.
How to block the ability to install apps on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11 or earlier
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on General.
Tap on Restrictions.
- Enter your passcode.
Tap the Installing Apps switch. When the switch is gray that means it won't be accessible.
How to block the ability to install apps on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Screen Time.
- Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.
Enter a four-digit passcode and then confirm it if asked.
- Tap the switch next to Content & Privacy. You only have to do this if the switch is gray.
Tap iTunes & App Store Purchases.
- Tap Installing Apps
Tap Don't Allow.
How to block the ability to delete apps on iPhone and iPad
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on General.
Tap on Restrictions.
- Enter your passcode.
Tap the Deleting Apps switch. When the switch is gray that means it won't be accessible.
How to block the ability to delete apps on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Screen Time.
- Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.
Enter a four-digit passcode and then confirm it if asked.
- Tap the switch next to Content & Privacy. You only have to do this if the switch is gray.
Tap iTunes & App Store Purchases.
- Tap Deleting Apps
- Tap Don't Allow.
How to block the ability to make in-app purchases on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11 or earlier
- Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on General.
Tap on Restrictions.
- Enter your passcode.
Tap the In-App Purchases switch. When the switch is gray that means it won't be accessible.
How to block the ability to make in-app purchases on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Screen Time.
- Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions.
Enter a four-digit passcode and then confirm it if asked.
- Tap the switch next to Content & Privacy. You only have to do this if the switch is gray.
Tap iTunes & App Store Purchases.
- Tap In-app Purchases.
Tap Don't Allow.
Updated July 2018: Added steps for iOS 12.