How do I use parental controls on my iPhone? With Restrictions!

Parental Controls, also known as Restrictions, let you manage which features, apps, and content your kids can and cannot access on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. That includes the ability to block content based on its age rating. You can even restrict Siri commands based on explicit language and web access, as well as restrict adult-content or specific URLs in Safari.

How to choose the rating region for restrictions on iPhone and iPad

You can set the ratings region for restrictions to any country you like, even one you don't currently live in. It's great for people who've moved to a new country but want to stick with a previous, more familiar system.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on Enable Restrictions at the top if they aren't already enabled. If they are, you can skip to step 7. Type a 4-digit passcode. It should be a unique code and definitely not the same one you use to lock the device. Type your passcode again to confirm it. Tap on Ratings For under the Allowed Content section. Tap on your desired country or region name.

Parental controls and restrictions will remember your selection and when content is filtered out, it will go by the ratings standards for your preferred region.

How to block explicit content by ratings with restrictions on iPhone and iPad

If you want to keep your children from access adult-rated content, all you have to do is change a few settings in iPhone or iPad. Here's how you do it:

Launch the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad you want to block content on. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on Enable Restrictions at the top if they aren't already enabled. If they are, skip to step 7. Type a 4-digit passcode. Ideally, this should be a unique code and definitely not the same code you use to unlock the phone. Type your passcode again to confirm it. Tap each of the content types under the Allowed Content section. Your options include: Music, Podcasts & News

Movies

TV Shows

Apps Tap the highest rating you wish to allow for your children. All ratings above this level will turn red and iOS will block content rated as such.

How to hide movies in the cloud on iPhone and iPad

If you don't want your iPhone or iPad to have access to movies that are in your iCloud account, you can turn off

Launch the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad you want to block content on. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on Enable Restrictions at the top if they aren't already enabled. If they are, skip to step 7. Type a 4-digit passcode. Ideally, this should be a unique code and definitely not the same code you use to unlock the phone. Type your passcode again to confirm it. Tap on Movies. Tap on the Show Movies in the Cloud On/Off switch.

You can reverse this action any time by following the same steps.

How to hide TV shows in the cloud on iPhone and iPad

If you don't want your iPhone or iPad to have access to movies that are in your iCloud account, you can turn off

Launch the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad you want to block content on. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on Enable Restrictions at the top if they aren't already enabled. If they are, skip to step 7. Type a 4-digit passcode. Ideally, this should be a unique code and definitely not the same code you use to unlock the phone. Type your passcode again to confirm it. Tap on TV Shows. Tap on the Show TV Shows in the Cloud On/Off switch.

You can reverse this action any time by following the same steps.

How to block explicit language from Siri

You can stop Siri from displaying explicit language, so swear words and profanity will be starred out.

Launch the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad you want to block content on. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap Siri Tap on the Explicit language switch. When the switch appears gray that means explicit language will be restricted.

How to block sexually explicit material from iBooks on iPhone and iPad

If you're worried about someone accidentally downloading sexually charged content in iBooks, you can always make sure that then will be hidden.

Launch the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad you want to block content on. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap Books Tap the Sexually Explicit Content switch. When the switch appears gray that means explicit language will be restricted.

