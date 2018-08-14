The Parental Controls feature (also known as Restrictions) lets you manage which features, apps, and content your kids can and can't access on your iPhone or iPad. That includes not only blocking apps from accessing your location, contacts, calendars, reminders, photos, Bluetooth sharing, microphone, Twitter and Facebook accounts, and advertising settings, but also preventing your child from accidentally or intentionally changing those privacy settings. Not only can that keep your data safe, but keep your kids safer as well.

How to stop new apps from having access to data on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11 or earlier

Note: Before you start you'll need to have restrictions enabled.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on the type of data you want to restrict. You're options are: Location services

Contacts

Calendars

Reminders

Photos

Share My Location

Bluetooth Sharing

Microphone

Speech Recognition

Twitter

Facebook

Advertising

Media & Apple Music Tap Don't Allow Changes

If you want to be able to have new apps access your data, follow these steps again, but tap on Allow Changes.

How to stop new apps from having access to data on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12

Before you start, you'll need to make sure you have set up Screen Time on your iOS 12 device.

Launch Settings from the home screen. Tap Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Tap on the type of data you want to restrict. You're options are: Location services

Contacts

Calendars

Reminders

Photos

Share My Location

Bluetooth Sharing

Microphone

Speech Recognition

Media & Apple Music Tap Don't Allow Changes

If you want to be able to have new apps access your data, follow these steps again, but tap on Allow Changes.

How to stop specific apps from having access to data on iPhone and iPad in iOS 11 or earlier

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on General. Tap on Restrictions. Tap on the type of data you want to restrict. You're options are: Location services

Contacts

Calendars

Reminders

Photos

Share My Location

Bluetooth Sharing

Microphone

Speech Recognition

Advertising

Media & Apple Music Tap on the On/Off switch beside the app you want to restrict. When the switch is gray, that means the app won't be able to access the data anymore.

How to stop specific apps from having access to data on iPhone and iPad in iOS 12

Before you start, you'll need to make sure you have set up Screen Time on your iOS 12 device.

Launch Settings from the home screen. Tap Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions. Tap on the type of data you want to restrict. You're options are: Location services

Contacts

Calendars

Reminders

Photos

Share My Location

Bluetooth Sharing

Microphone

Speech Recognition

Advertising

Media & Apple Music Tap on the app you want to restrict Tap on the type of access you want to give that app.

