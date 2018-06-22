In the summer months, my office starts to become a sweltering hot mess where it would be easy to confuse it for a hot yoga studio. I've been playing around with my HTC Vive in that same room and sweat can be an issue. Luckily, there are already cooling solutions on the market like the Vive-n-Chill that attaches to the top of your VR headset and powers two small fans to cool your forehead whilst gaming in VR.

If you have a tendency to sweat, you don't want that sweat to get into your precious VR headset electronics. So something like the Vive-n-chill is a good option for $32. Or, you can roll your own for about $7 using some off-the-shelf PC fans, some double-sided tape, and some unused USB cable you have lying around. Here's how I made mine!

Gather your parts

For my first iteration, I used two 12-volt one inch DC fans. Although they work, I would have preferred more air-flow so for my next build, I'll likely use slightly larger fans.