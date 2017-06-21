iOS 11 has a whole bunch of cool new features, including the fancy new ability to save and view GIFs on your iPhone and iPad! Here's how!

When iOS 10 was introduced, we got some great features when it came to the Photos app: you could save GIFs to your iPhone or your iPad, but they weren't actually playable. Meanwhile, other third-party services like Dropbox offered the ability to playback GIFs whenever, but the accessibility just wasn't as convenient as the Photos app.

iOS 11, however, has a native Animated album in the Albums tab, which will automatically collect any GIFs you've saved over the years, making it the perfect storage tool for reaction GIFs and funky GIFS you stumble across online! Plus, now you don't have to use other apps to make your GIFs.

Here's how to save and view GIFs on your iPhone and iPad.

Find the GIF you would like to save (giphy.com is a great place to start!) Tap and hold the GIF until a new window appears on screen. Tap Save Image. Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap Albums along the bottom of the screen. Tap Animated to view your GIFs.

Now that you're in the Animated album, you can tap on any of the GIFs you have saved and they should automatically start playing!

What do you think of iOS 11?

Are you a big fan of the new features that have been announced with iOS 11? Are there any features that didn't make the cut that you're bummed out about?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!