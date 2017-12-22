The single biggest reason to use that new AR+ mode in Pokemon Go right now is the Expert Handler bonus. Like throwing a curveball or nailing a Great or Excellent throw, this new bonus adds to the reward you get when a Pokemon is caught. Specifically, you get a bonus to your XP and a bonus to the amount of Stardust collected from the capture. Stardust is the most valuable resource in the game, so by design it is always in short supply. That makes being able to score some extra Stardust on each catch a big deal, so here's how you make sure you nail that Expert Handler bonus every time! Slow and Steady

When a Pokemon first appears in AR+ mode, there's a small indicator circle near its head. This is the Awareness meter, and it fills up as the Pokemon becomes aware of your existence. When it fills, it flashes red and the Pokemon could attempt to flee from you before you get a chance to throw. In order to score the Expert Handler bonus, you have to get close to the Pokemon without tripping this Awareness meter. That means moving very slowly towards you target, and paying attention to how it moves around. You can sidestep to the left or right to avoid walking too close as it moves, but it's important to always do this as slowly as you can. Once you have gotten close enough, without setting off the Awareness alarm, you will see the word Experts Handler appear on the screen. From here, you can throw PokeBalls just like you normally would, and when you land a successful catch you will have earned the bonus you are seeking. Avoiding obstacles