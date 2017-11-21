A flood illuminator makes sure there's enough infrared light to "see" your face, even in the dark, and the dot projector beams a contrasting matrix of over 30,000 points for the camera to map against. (iPhone X review: The best damn product Apple has ever made)

Curious as to what all the TrueDepth tech in the iPhone X's front-facing camera actually looks like? Thanks to enterprising folks on Twitter, we have a pretty good glimpse. In shooting a video of his twins and Face ID tomfoolery, Oliver Thomas used his camera's night vision scope to "see" the actual process of a face scan.

The scan produces a beautiful, starry-night pattern of sorts; if you have the right tools, you can even use it as part of a photo or video shoot.

All you have to do is set up your iPhone X on a tripod at the correct angle, then grab a night vision scope or an infrared camera (some video cameras even come with a 'night vision' option; if you have an old camcorder laying around, you might be in luck!).

You can preview the dot map when your iPhone X is in Portrait selfie mode; angle and position the phone accordingly with your subject, then snap your photo through your vision scope or infrared camera — you'll be using your iPhone X's dot map in a whole other light.

