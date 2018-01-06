Just as you can on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, you can send emoji to your contacts using your Apple Watch. You've got a choice between the standard set of emoji, as well as some Apple-exclusive animated characters that add some more fun to your messages.

Take control of emoji on your Apple Watch with watchOS 4 with this guide.

How to send a standard emoji on your Apple Watch

Open Messages from the Home screen of your Apple Watch. Select the conversation in which you wish to send a message. Alternatively, Force Touch on the display to bring up bring up the New Message option. Tap the emoji button (looks like a smiling face). Scroll up or down to find the emoji you want using either your finger or the Digital Crown. Tap on the emoji character you would like to send. If you're starting a new message, hit Send.

How to send an animated emoji on your Apple Watch

Open Messages from the Home screen of your Apple Watch. Select the conversation in which you wish to send a message. Alternatively, Force Touch on the display to bring up bring up the New Message option. Tap the emoji button (looks like a smiling face). Swipe to left on the standard emoji screen to find the animated faces emoji, and continue swiping left to find the heart and hand characters. Using the Digital Crown, scroll up and down to move between the different options of your chosen emoji style. When you've found the emoji you want, tap Send.

How to send a red animated smiley face emoji on Apple Watch

If you don't like the typical yellow color of the smiley face animated emojis, you can make them red with the help of Force Touch.

Open Messages from the Home screen of your Apple Watch. Select the conversation in which you wish to send a message. Alternatively, Force Touch on the display to bring up bring up the New Message option. Tap the emoji button (looks like a smiling face). Swipe left on the standard emoji screen to find the animated faces emoji. Using the Digital Crown, scroll up and down to move between the different options of your chosen emoji style. Use Force Touch to change the color to red. When you've found the emoji you want, tap Send.

How to jump to emoji categories on your Apple Watch