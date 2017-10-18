How to send an email using Siri

How do I send an email using Siri? It's easier than you think!

Siri can be a helpful tool when it comes to sending, receiving, and even reading your email messages. Let Siri take the stress out of writing email with these helpful tips!

How to ask Siri to send a new email

Messaging with Siri is not limited to sending text messages; Siri can also send email to individuals and to multiple recipients.

Press and hold the Home button or say "Hey, Siri" to activate Siri. Tell Siri you want to send an email and, to save time, to whom. For example: "Send an email to Heather" or "Email Chris and Bobby". Tap the email address to which you'd like to send a message if Siri gives you more than one option. Alternatively, you can say something like, "send an email to Leslie at work," and Siri will know where to send it. Tell Siri the subject of the email. For example: "Apps", "Lunch", or "Vacation plans". Tell Siri the contents of the email. Wait for Siri to confirm the content of your messages. Tap Send or say Yes to send your email.

If you're not happy with the email, instead of confirming it, say, "change subject", "add", or "change message". You can also tell Siri to "cancel" to abandon the email completely.

How to get Siri to read your unread emails

Press and hold the Home button on your iPhone or iPad or say "Hey, Siri" to activate Siri. Ask Siri to "Read my unread emails". Siri now checks for new emails and gives you a brief audio overview of them. Tap on any email in order to view it directly in the Mail app.

You can also ask Siri to check for unread emails from a specific contact. For example, you could ask "Do I have any new emails from Rene?"

How to ask Siri to respond to an email

Launch the Mail app from your home screen. Tap on the Inbox. Tap on the email you would like to respond to. Press and hold the Home button or say "Hey, Siri" to activate Siri. Ask Siri to "Respond to this email". Tell Siri what you would like the email to say.

When you are done and happy with the email, tell Siri to send the message.

You can also respond to an email that Siri is reading to you. While the email subject is being read, press the microphone icon on your screen to activate Siri's listening mode and say, "Respond." Siri will automatically start a response to that email.

Any questions?

If you're having trouble or need additional help with Siri or the Mail app, drop your questions in the comments!