Along with the invite codes that Epic Games sent out this week for Fortnite Battle Royale, the company promised that each player would also get a few invite codes to send out to their friends, and those codes have finally arrived!

If you were lucky enough to get in during the first wave of invites and have been dying to play with your other friends, you can now send up to three invite codes for the iOS version out so other can download the game on their iPhone or iPad.

How to send an iOS Fortnite invite code

This invite code is for the iOS version of Fornite only, meaning the person you are sending it to will need to have an iPhone or iPad that's compatible with the game.

Launch Fortnite form your Home screen. Wait for your device to connect to the Fornite servers. This could take a couple of minutes. Tap the invite codes button in the Fortnite lobby. Tap Share Invite Code!. Tap the method you want to use to share. Fill out the required information for your selected method. Tap Send.

Once your friend has accepted the invitation, they will be prompted to create an Epic account and from there they will be able to download the game! Not only will your friend be able to access the game, but once they have logged in, you'll immediately be added to each other's friends list, so you can team up to take on everyone else with ease!

Three invites only

For now, it appears that each user has only be granted three invite codes to give out to friends, and once you send them out they are gone. This could change in the future, but for the time being, make sure you invite people who are actually going to play!

