Every year Apple announces some pretty awesome updates when it comes to their iOS software, and this year is no different. Betas have been released already, and as people are figuring out which new features do what, it's worth noting that not all beta updates are permanent.

iOS 12 has been in developer beta since just after it was announced at the WWDC keynote on June 4, 2018. As of today, it's also available for public beta. If you want to test it out and provide feedback before launch, you can sign up now and get your download on. Just remember, beta means beta, and there's no guarantee features and apps you count on will behave as expected — or at all. (Rene Ritchie, iMore)

However one feature that's been noted with the iOS 12 beta is the ability to send direct links to iCloud photos. You can even send multiple links at a time which will last for up to 30 days. Here's how to do it.

Pretty cool new feature in iOS 12 beta 3: you can now easily generate https://t.co/1rxiu3BRbk links for individual pictures in the Photos app to share with others. Links last for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/YLFQrsTx0O — Federico Viticci (@viticci) July 3, 2018

Launch the Photos app from your Home screen. Tap the photo you would like to share the link with Tap Copy Link at the bottom. It looks like a paperclip. Share in the app of your choice by briefly holding in a text field and then tapping Paste just like you would with any other text.

Finally! Sharing with links is something I do often with Google photos. A native feature to iOS will take that extra step out 👍🏻 — Dave (@davebrobertson) July 3, 2018