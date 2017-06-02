Wondering how to send someone your heartbeat with your iPhone or Apple Watch? Here's how!
With your Apple Watch or iMessage, you can send your heartbeat to your friend or family member as a way of conveying a more personal message, which they can get on their iPhone or Apple Watch. And when someone receives your heartbeat on their Apple Watch, they'll get some haptic feedback to go along with it for a little something extra.
Here's how you send your heartbeat to someone using your Apple Watch or iPhone.
How to send a heartbeat on your Apple Watch
- Open Messages from the Home screen of your Apple Watch.
- Select the conversation in which you wish to send a message. Alternatively, Force Touch on the display to bring up bring up the New Message option.
Tap the Digital Touch button (it looks like two fingers touching a heart).
Tap and hold two fingers on the screen until the heart appears on the screen starts beating.
Take your fingers off of the screen to send. If you're starting a new conversation, tap the Send button.
How to send a heartbeat on your iPhone
Now in iMessage, you can send your heartbeat via Digital Touch. iPhone may not have a heart rate monitor, but the sentiment remains.
- Launch Messages from your Home screen.
- Tap on the Digital Touch button. (it looks like two fingers touching a heart). If you've already begun typing, it'll be hidden and you'll need to tap on the Show More button to the left to reveal it. (Looks like >.)
Touch and hold down (long press) with two fingers on the canvas
You can hold down for a short or longer period of time. When you release, your heartbeat will be sent!
Any questions?
That's all there is to it. Do you have any questions about sending your heartbeat via Apple Watch or iMessage on iPhone? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out.
Reader comments
How to send someone your heartbeat with Apple Watch or iPhone
still waiting for a heartbeat buddy. :-(
Bro drop me your number if you want
One of the most useless features... any way you slice it. Sent my wife mine - she sent me hers. We then agreed that there was zero need to ever do that again.
Sent from the iMore App
Just because your love life is dead doesn't mean everyone else's is
Our love life is wonderful... that tidbit aside, the heartbeat thing is still useless. Cool to do once or twice. Even when they highlighted it on stage, you could tell they didn't really have anywhere to go with it.
Sent from the iMore App
Must be the most useless feature besides the rest of digitaltouch.
Posted via the iMore App for Android
It's a little creepy. Geeky but creepy.
I agree with others. It's a compltely useless feature of Apple Watch.
How to pick your nose while wearing the apple watch
Sent from the iMore App
How to walk while wearing your apple watch.
Sent from the iMore App
How to use the toilet while wearing the Apple watch.
It's a new way to connect, along with digital touch, but unless you have a loved one that also has a watch, may be weird / creepy to some. I only use it with my wife... Sometimes at the gym after a workout and my heart rate is up. Send a quick message with how fast my hearts going.
Sent from the iMore App
How to breathe while wearing the Apple Watch lol...
oh wait. That's actually an article
http://m.imore.com/breathe-how-apple-watchs-new-app-will-help-you-live-a...
Heartbeat- I think it's need & used it a few times, but that's all.
Sent from the iMore App
No offense, but iMore has starting writing articles for morons. Next we'll have articles on, "how to turn on your phone using the home button" or "How to check the time on your Apple Watch". What had happened to the thought provoking posts that iMore used to make?
Sent from the iMore App
I agree. This seems to be a recycled article since you can't send a heartbeat from Apple Watch in watchOS 3. Or am I mistaken?
What's up with all the How-To articles? iMore has changed so much in the last few months. There used to be informative articles before. Now it's just a bunch of How-Tos and defensive posts as soon as there is an Apple related controversy (like with the iMessage) while totally ignoring Apple related issues that actually do pop-up (like the T-Mobile/iOS 10 issue). Not even a news article.
OK. Who won the iPhone 7 and Smart Watch from pad and quill? Cause they didn't announce.
Isaiah Heart.