How to set up and modify your user profile in Apple Music

Here's how you can set up and modify your profile in Apple Music.

From the very beginning, Apple Music has allowed subscribers to claim a Twitter-like nickname in the form of "@yournicknamehere", but there hasn't really been much use for them, until now. With iOS 11, Apple Music is adding user profiles, which allow you to follow and be followed by other Apple Music subscribers. You can see what your friends have been listening to and the playlists they've shared, making Apple Music a more social experience.

Here's how you can claim your nickname and get your basic profile ready in iOS 10, as well as set up your full Apple Music profile in iOS 11.

How to claim your Apple Music nickname

Your username is how people will find you on Apple Music, so you're going to want to go ahead and claim a good one now.

Open Apple Music. Tap the For You tab. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap on your name. Enter a new name if you want to change it. Enter your desired Apple Music nickname if you want to use it. Tap Done.

How to add a photo to your Apple Music profile

Spruce up your profile with one of your photos.

Open Apple Music. Tap the For You tab. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap on your name. Tap edit. Tap either Take Photo or Choose Photo. Take a photo or make a selection from your library. Tap Choose. Tap Done.

How to set up your Apple Music profile in iOS 11

Profiles take on a new life in iOS 11. Here's how you get one set up if you're already using the beta.

Open Apple Music. Tap the For You tab. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap Start Sharing with Friends. Tap Get Started. Enter your Name and nickname if you haven't previously done so. Tap Next. Select either Everyone or People You Choose to decide who can follow you. Tap Next. Select which of your playlists your followers will be able to see. Connect with Facebook to more easily find friends to follow. Tap Next. Choose which notifications you want to receive. Tap Done.

How to delete your Apple Music profile in iOS 11

Maybe you've decided that you don't want anyone to be able to see what you're listening to on Apple Music. If that's the case, you'll need to delete your profile.

Open Apple Music. Tap the For You tab. Tap your avatar in the top-right corner. Tap Edit. Tap Delete Profile. Tap Delete Profile.

