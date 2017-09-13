How to set up and start using Fitbit for iPhone and iPad

Slap it on your wrist and start moving towards a healthier you.

Fitbit has taken the world by storm and has more and more people turning to wearable fitness trackers. Much like a watch, Fitbit will only help you keep track of your activity when you are wearing it, so make sure you always have it on you.

In order to get the most out of Fitbit, you are going to want to get the Fitbit App. Your wristband and the app work together to give you the best experience and most accurate tracking results.

How to download the Fitbit App for iPhone and iPad

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Tap on the Search tab. It's the magnifying glass at the bottom of your screen. Tap on the Search bar. Type Fitbit Tap the Search button. The blue button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Find the listing for "Fitbit" and tap on the blue Get button. The Get button will turn into a green Install button. Tap on the Install button. Type in your Apple ID password. Tap the OK button.

This will install the Fitbit app on your Home screen so you can access it anytime.

How to sign up for Fitbit in the Fitbit App for iPhone and iPad.

The first thing you need to do before you strap on your wristband is join Fitbit.

Launch Fitbit from your Home screen. Tap Join Fitbit. Scroll through the list and tap on the Fitbit device you have. Your options are: Blaze

Surge

Charge HR

Charge

Charge 2

Alta

Alta HR

Flex

Flex 2

One

Zip

Aria

Ultra

Force Tap on Set up your Fitbit button. Tap on the Let's Go button. Swipe up or down to set the the big number in the middle to your height. Tap the Next button. Tap on the silhouette to set your gender. Tap the Next button. Swipe left or right to set the big number in the middle to your weight. Tap on the Next button. Swipe left or right on the year, month, and date, to set your birthday. Tap on the Next button. Tap on the text fields to enter your name, email address and create a password. Tap on checkbox beside the Terms of Service. You have to agree to check this off to continue. Tap the Next button. Tap on the Next button to agree to the Term of Service and Privacy Policy.

You now have an account and are almost ready to start using your Fitbit. You just need to pair your wristband to your phone.

How to pair your Fitbit to your iPhone or iPad

In order to pair your Fitbit to your iPhone or iPad you need to make sure your Bluetooth is on. After that it's pretty easy.

Tap the Next button. This screen is just showing you what came with your Fitbit in the box. Wait for your iPhone or iPad to connect to your wristband. Enter the code that appears on your Fitbit's screen, if you have a Zip, Charge, Charge HR, Surge, Blaze, Alta, or One. Or, tap your Fitbit Flex when prompted. Tap Next through the setup screens. Read through the information on each screen to learn more about your device. Tap the Next button on the wear and care screen. This will load the Fitbit dashboard.

You now are all logged in and can start tracking all of your activity! Get out there and start moving!