How to set up and use iCloud Keychain on Mac

iCloud Keychain is Apple's attempt at password management. It keeps all of your passwords and accounts for you and keeps them consistent across all of your devices. It can also generate passwords for you so that you don't have to keep coming up with strong passwords on your own.

Here's how to set up and use iCloud Keychain to keep your information consistent and safe.

How to enable iCloud Keychain

Before you can do anything with iCloud Keychain on your Mac, you need to make sure it's enabled. Here's how:

Launch System Preferences either from your dock or by clicking the (Apple logo) on the top left of your screen and clicking System Preferences. Click iCloud. Click the checkbox next to Keychain on the right. Enter your Apple ID password. Click OK. Enter a 6-digit code that can be used to set up iCloud Keychain on another device. Click Next. Re-enter the security code. Click Next. Enter a mobile number that can receive text messages (SMS). This number will be used to verified your identity whenever you try to access your keychain. Click Done.

How to enable iCloud Keychain in Safari

iCloud Keychain can generate passwords for you when you're creating online accounts in Safari, but before it can do that, you need to enable it in the Safari app.

Launch Safari from your dock or the Finder. Click Safari on the top left of your screen. Click Preferences. Click AutoFill. Click the checkboxes next to the categories you'd like autofilled.

How to auto-generate passwords using iCloud Keychain

If you have trouble creating strong passwords for your online accounts or you just find the job tedious, you can let iCloud Keychain do the work for you.

Launch Safari. Navigate to the website where you want to create an online account. Click the password field. Click the suggested password that pops up.

The password field will be autofilled for you, and each time you sign into this account on any of your devices with iCloud Keychain enabled, it will be autofilled as well. You must just make sure that "fill user names and passwords" is enabled on those devices too.

How to view your iCloud Keychain passwords

If you need to see your Keychain passwords for whatever reason, you can do so in Safari.

Launch Safari from your dock or the Finder. Click Safari on the top left of your screen. Click Preferences. Click Passwords. Enter your Mac password (not your Apple ID password). Click on the Account whose password you'd like to view. Your password for that account will be revealed where the dots are.

If you're not quick or go too long on that passwords window without activity, it'll lock again. Just re-enter your Mac password.

This process works the same way for usernames and credit card numbers. Your username and credit card number won't be autofilled for you the first time, but once your create your username and enter your credit card information, they will be autofilled every time after.

How to prevent iCloud Keychain from being set up on other devices

If you want your iCloud Keychain to only be active on your Mac, you can disable its ability to be used on your other Apple devices.

Launch System Preferences either from your dock or by clicking the (Apple logo) on the top left of your screen and clicking System Preferences. Click iCloud. Click Options next to Keychain on the right. Click the checkbox next to Allow approving with security code. This will prevent any of your other devices from accessing your iCloud Keychain.

