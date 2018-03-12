We're so used to hearing about all the amazing things that our smartphones can do that we sometimes forget that it is also a phone. Though it's not as common as messaging, people do still call each other, and even leave voice messages sometimes. Here's how to set up and use the voicemail service on your iPhone.

How to set up voicemail on iPhone

Before you can use your voicemail messaging service, you'll have to create a passcode. The voicemail service provided by your carrier will already be stored in your iPhone.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap Set Up Now. Enter a passcode (the passcode must be four to six digits). Tap Done. Re-enter the passcode. Tap Done.

Your voicemail messaging service is now set up and you will not need to use the passcode again unless there is an issue.

How to change your voicemail passcode

You can change your voicemail passcode at any time.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap Phone. Tap Change Voicemail Password. Enter the new four or six-digit passcode. Re-enter the passcode Tap Done.

How to record a custom greeting on iPhone

You can leave the default greeting that is provided by your network carrier, but that might make callers worry that they've reached the wrong number. Instead, you can create a custom greeting with all of the flair that you bring to life.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap Greeting in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap Custom. When you are ready, tap Record and record your custom greeting. Tap Play to play back your greeting to make sure you like it. Tap Save when you are happy with your greeting.

How to listen to voicemail on iPhone

When someone leaves a voice message, you will see a badge with a number next to the Voicemail tab in the Phone app. The number represents all unheard voicemail messages.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap a voicemail to open the playback options. Choose Speaker if you want to play the message from the iPhone speaker. When you have Bluetooth speakers connected to your iPhone, tap Audio, and then choose either listening directly from the iPhone, listening with the iPhone speakers, or listening with the connected Bluetooth speaker. Press Play to listen to the message. Press Pause to pause the message. Drag the slider bar to the left or right to rewind or fast forward the message.

How to mark a voicemail as heard on iPhone

You don't have to actually listen to a voicemail in order to mark it as already heard. Sometimes, you already know what a message says and you don't need to hear it.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap Edit in the upper right corner of the screen. Select the unheard message or messages. Tap Mark As Read in the bottom left corner of the screen.

How to view the transcript of a voicemail on iPhone

You can view transcripts of voicemail messages so you never have to actually listen to them again.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap a voicemail. The transcript of the voicemail message will already be there.

There are a few more cool features with voicemail transcripts that you should check out.

How to share or save voicemail on iPhone

If you do nothing, voicemail messages will stay on your iPhone, but that doesn't guarantee they are saved forever. If something happens to your iPhone, you might lose them. You can be extra sure your voicemail messages are safely stored by saving them in a cloud-based service like Dropbox or iCloud. You can also share the audio recording with others through built-in and third-party apps.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap a voicemail. Tap the Share button at the top of the message. It looks like a square with an arrow pointing upward sticking out of it. Tap the service you want to share through or save the audio to. The voicemail will be saved or shared as a m4a file.

How to call back someone that left a voicemail message on iPhone

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap a voicemail. Tap Call Back in the bottom middle of the message.

You can also view someone's contact card and respond via other ways of communication.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap a voicemail. Tap the information button in the upper right corner of the message. It looks like a circle with an "i" inside. Select the communication service you want to respond with from message, call, video, or mail.

How to delete a voicemail

If you don't want to save a voicemail for posterity, you can move it into the Deleted Messages folder where you later have the option to "Undelete" it.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap a voicemail. Tap Delete.

To remove a voicemail from your device, you'll need to perform one more set of steps.

Open the Phone app on your iPhone. Tap Voicemail in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap Deleted Messages. Tap Clear all. You can't remove messages individually.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about setting up and using Voicemail on the iPhone? Drop them in the comments and we'll help you out.