Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a secondary security measure under which you're provided with an access code for a particular account after entering your username and password. Apple allows its customers to set up 2FA for their iCloud accounts, and get codes from their circle of trusted devices, like their iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

Setting up 2FA is a fairly stragihtforward task, and here's how you can do it.

How to set up Apple's two-factor authentication

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner. Tap Password & Security. Tap Turn On Two-Factor Authentication Tap Continue. Tap Continue. Enter your iPhone's passcode. Tap Done.

How to use verification codes

Sign in to a website, app, or device with an iCloud account with two-factor authentication turned on. Tap Allow on the popup that appears on one of your trusted iCloud devices. Enter the code on your website, app, or device. Tap OK to dismiss the code.

You can also get a verification code any time you want.

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Apple ID banner. Tap Password & Security. Tap Get Verification Code. Tap OK when you're done with the code.

Questions?

