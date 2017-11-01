How to set up Face ID on iPhone X

How do you set up and customize Face ID so you can unlock your iPhone with a look? Like this!

Face ID is Apple's name for the biometric facial identity scanner on iPhone X. With it, you can unlock your iPhone and secure apps. Plus, you can authenticate Apple Pay, the App Store, and iTunes transactions. But you have to set it up first!

How do you set up Face ID on iPhone X?

Setting up Face ID is similar to setting up Touch ID, only easier. iOS will offer to let you set up Face ID as part of your initial iPhone X set up. But you can also set up Face ID — and reset it — anytime you want.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your Passcode. Tap Set Up Face ID. Tap Get Started. Position your face inside the circle. Move your head, slowly, in a circle. Tap Continue. Move your head, slowly, in a second circle. Tap Done.

Now you can start using Face ID on your iPhone X!

How do you turn off attention mode for Face ID on iPhone X?

By default, your iPhone X will require you look at it before it will authenticate. If you want to be able to unlock without looking directly at your iPhone X, for accessibility or convenience reasons, you can turn it off. It's not as secure, but if you want to unlock while your iPhone X is on the table or you're holding it off to the side, you can.

Note: The Face ID system still has to be able to see your eyes, nose, and mouth in order to authenticate you. So, even with attention off, there's a limit to its field of view.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your Passcode. Toggle Require Attention for Face ID to Off Tap OK on the security warning.

How do you turn on attention mode for Face ID on iPhone X?

If you want to turn attention mode back on for iPhone X and enjoy auto-expanding notifications, auto-muffling alarms, and enhanced security, here's how.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your Passcode. Toggle Require Attention for Face ID to On. Toggle Attention Aware Features to On.

How do you reset Face ID on iPhone X?

If you want to switch the person's face that's registered on your iPhone X or, for whatever reason, you simply want to redo your own Face ID setup, you can!

Note: There's no confirmation required — dear Apple, please add a confirmation dialog! — so the moment you tap the button, your Face ID will be gone and you'll have to set it up again to get it back.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Face ID & Passcode. Enter your Passcode. Tap Reset Face ID.

Your Face ID for iPhone X questions?

If you have any trouble, questions, or concerns about setting up Face ID on iPhone X, or you have a tip of you own to share, drop it in the comments below!