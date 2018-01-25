Apple's HomePod is nearly upon us, and many will be wondering how to set up their new smart speaker. The process is actually fairly simple, but there are some requirements that you'll need to be aware of. If you're planning on adding HomePod to your HomeKit setup, there are a couple of other things you should know about the setup process as well.

Here's how you go about setting up your HomePod.

What you need to set up your HomePod

Aside from your HomePod, you'll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.2.5, the latest public release. You're also going to make sure that both iCloud Keychain and two-factor authentication are enabled on your iCloud account.

How to set up HomePod

Setting up a HomePod is similar to setting up a new Apple TV or a pair of AirPods. You'll want your iOS device in close proximity.

Hold your iPhone or iPad close to your HomePod. Tap Set Up. Wait for HomePod to emit a special pairing tone, or enter the four-digit passcode that Siri speaks to you. This will complete the initial pairing process. Choose the language that you'll use Siri in. Tap Continue. Tap Agree to agree to the terms and conditions. Tap Transfer Settings to use your iCloud account, Wi-Fi, and other applicable settings from your iPhone to configure your HomePod.

How to set up HomePod with HomeKit

If your HomePod is joining your HomeKit-enabled home, setup is mostly the same, but with a couple of extra steps.

Hold your iPhone or iPad close to your HomePod. Tap Set Up. Wait for HomePod to emit a special pairing tone, or enter the four-digit passcode that Siri speaks to you. This will complete the initial pairing process. Select the HomeKit home you're setting up your HomePod in if you have multiple HomeKit homes. Tap Continue. Select which room of your home the HomePod is in. Tap Contine. Choose the language that you'll use Siri in. Tap Continue. Tap Agree to agree to the terms and conditions. Tap Transfer Settings to use your iCloud account, Wi-Fi, and other applicable settings from your iPhone to configure your HomePod.

Questions?

If you have any questions about setting up your HomePod, let us know in the comments.