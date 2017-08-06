Wondering how to set up the Messages app on your Mac? Here's how!
Messages on macOS lets you communicate with friends, family, and coworkers across a variety of different platforms, including Apple's own iMessage, along with SMS and services from Google, Yahoo, and AOL. But if you're new to the Mac or have just never set up Messages, you might be wondering how to get started with the app.
Follow these simple steps, and you'll be chatting with your friends in no time at all.
- How to set up Messages on the Mac
- How to set up Messages in iCloud in macOS High Sierra
- How to set up Messages in iCloud in iOS 11
How to set up Messages on the Mac
- Launch Messages from your desktop, dock, or Applications folder.
- Enter your Apple ID email address and password. If you have two-step or two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID, enter your verification code.
Click on Messages in the Menu bar and select Preferences.
Select the Accounts tab.
Select the phone number and email addresses at which you would like to be reached.
Choose which phone number or email address people will see when you start a new conversation.
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
How to set up Messages in iCloud in macOS High Sierra
Messages in iCloud keeps your messages in sync between your Mac and your iOS devices, and also lets you download your messages when you set up a brand new device.
- Open Messages.
Click Messages in the Menu bar.
Click Preferences.
Click the Accounts tab.
Click on your iMessage account.
Click the check box next to Enable Messages on iCloud.
Click the Sync Now button to sync immediately.
And that's how you turn on iMessage sync. Of course, to use it properly, you'll also need to turn it on on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.
How to set up Messages in iCloud in iOS 11
You'll need to make sure Messages in iCloud is enabled in iOS 11 so it can sync messages between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- Open Settings.
- Tap the Apple ID banner.
Tap iCloud.
Make sure the switch next to Messages is flipped to the green 'On' position.
- Tap Apple ID.
Tap Settings.
Tap Messages.
Tap Sync Now to immediately sync your message with iCloud.
Update August, 2017: Added sections for activating Messages in iCloud in macOS High Sierra and iOS 11.
Reader comments
So... I was using SMS and iMessage on my MBP without issue on El Capitan. I partitioned the internal HD and put Sierra onto the 2nd partition, and enabled two-step/factor authentication inside the Sierra setup.
...but I found that I need to wait for a few more software updates to some 3rd party things before I can use Sierra exclusively, so I always boot into El Capitan - but now the SMS relay part of Message/iMessage isn't working anymore! While booted into El Cap on my MBP, I can go to the SMS Relay settings on my iPhone (iOS 10, FWIW) and I see that my MBP is listed and enabled.
Any ideas how to fix? I don't know if this is due to Sierra existing with my Apple ID, or two-step being set up, or something being updated somewhere else.
Your timing for this article was perfect!
Trying to setup messages on my iMac and iPads. When I get into the preferences/settings box on both devices, there is no provision to add my phone number, just my email address(es). Trying to figure out what I'm missing.
Any pointers?
Try setting up Call Relay on your Mac. http://www.imore.com/how-set-up-and-use-call-relay-on-mac