How to set multiple timers with HomePod

On iOS, if you want to use multiple timers, you have to get a third-party app. It's fine, but it's such a basic, integral feature that it's ridiculous Clock.app is still missing it a decade and 11 versions later. On HomePod, which doesn't have an App Store and isn't yet providing SiriKit integrations for third-party timer apps to hook into, it's beyond ridiculous.

There are work arounds. None of them are as clean as timers — which are ephemeral and tidy themselves up the moment they expire. But, until Apple adds this really important feature, they're far better than nothing.

Note: Apple could always surprise us and add multiple timer support at any time. If that happens, I take back 37% of the mean things I said about the lack of multiple timer support over the years. Otherwise...

How to set multiple timers on HomePod using Reminders

While timers are limited to one-at-a-time, Reminders are now. So, you can get your HomePod to remind you when specific amounts of time have elapsed, and using timer-like language as well.

"Hey Siri, reminder me to check the cookies in 10 minutes"

That'll create a reminder that'll go off 10 minutes from when you set it, also duplicating the end result of a timer.

The advantage to reminders is:

They compel context, which can be extra valuable in a multiple-timer environment. For example, checking the cookies vs. taking the laundry out vs. stirring the sauce.

There are a couple of drawbacks, though, as well:

You can't see the countdown as you can with a proper timer. it's static until it goes off. The reminder stays in your reminder list, and will bug you again until you mark it has done.

Still, if you want multiple timers and you want them labeled for context, reminders are an option.

How to set multiple timers on HomePod using Alarms

While you can't ask Siri to set additional timers while one timer is already in progress, you can add as many alarms as you want or need. You can even ask for them using timer-like language.

"Hey Siri, set an alarm for 10 minutes"

"Hey Siri, set an alarm for 12 minutes to check the cookies"

That'll create an alarm that'll go off 10 minutes from when you asked for it, effectively duplicating the end result of a timer. And, optionally, allow you to add the same kind of context a reminder brings.

There are two drawbacks, though.

You can't see the countdown as you can with a proper timer. it's static until it goes off. The alarm stays in your Alarm list until you delete it, which is irksome for something you just wanted once. (You can use Siri to delete one or all alarms, though, which is the nuclear cleanup option.)

Still, if you're already using the single timer and you want to be buzzed after another period of time has elapsed — or several — alarms are an option.

Your workaround for multiple timers on HomePod?

If you have any questions or have figured out workaround for multiple timers on HomePod all your own, drop them in the comments below!