Siri was designed to help you get things done, and part of that job description is creating and updating your Reminders. If you need to be prodded to pick up milk on the way home, order that present in time for the big party, or set up that lunch meeting before the end of the day, Siri's there to help.

How to create a time-based reminder with Siri

One of the easiest things to do with Siri is have it set up a quick Reminder. Siri is so quick, in fact, it's almost always faster to use Siri than to tap your way through the Reminders app.

Say "Hey, Siri"" or press and hold down the Home button to activate Siri. Say aloud what you want to be reminded about, and when. For example: "Remind me to call Leanna at 9pm." Tap Remove to cancel the reminder.

The Reminder will go into the default Reminders list. This will be "Reminders" or whichever list you set as the default list in Settings.

How to create a location-based reminder with Siri

Because your iOS device knows where you are, you can set up Reminders based on location as well.

Say "Hey, Siri"" or press and hold down the Home button to activate Siri. Say your reminder and be sure to say where you want to be reminded. For example: "Remind me to feed the dog when I get home" or "remind me to troll Rene when I get to work". Tap Remove to cancel the reminder.

Just as with standard Reminders, the location Reminder will go into the default Reminders list. If you made a mistake or simply want to revise something immediately, you can tell Siri to "change the time to", "change the title (of the appointment/event)", or simply "cancel" it entirely.

How to create a Reminder in a specific List with Siri

If you have multiple lists in Reminders, like a packing list, a party list, etc. you can tell Siri to create a to-do item specifically for one of those lists.

Say "Hey, Siri" or press and hold down the Home button to activate Siri. Say aloud what you want to be reminded about and in which List you want it to go. For example: "Add milk to grocery shopping list." Tap Remove to cancel the Reminder.

The Reminder will then be placed in the List you specified.

How to use Siri to remember things from apps

Siri can remind you of "this", where "this" is almost anything you're looking at when you invoke Siri.

Get to the content you want to remember. Say "Hey, Siri"" or press and hold down the Home button to activate Siri. Say "Remind me of this"

Siri will add it to Reminders with a link back to not only the app, but the specific content.