You can now customize your news feed on Nintendo Switch with important information for games you are most interested in. The feature is called Channels, and each Channel offers different content. For example, The New Frontier Days channel has guides and tips for using the game, while Splatoon 2's channel offers news and updates. Here's how to add Channels to your news feed.

How to find and add Channels on Nintendo Switch

You can find all of the Channels available so far and add them to your feed all at once.

Select News from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select Find Channels in the upper right corner of the News page. Select Follow Channel next to each Channel you want to follow.

News and updates for these Channels will be added to your news feed, along with the other general news information Nintendo sends out.

How to add Channels from a news post on Nintendo Switch

If you're browsing the news feed and come across a game that you didn't know was coming out, or didn't realize you'd be interested in, you can follow its Channel right from the news article.

Select News from the Home screen on your Nintendo Switch. Select a news article to read. Select Follow Channel under Related Channels on the right side. Or Press the Y button on your controller. Select Follow Channel in the upper right corner of the screen.

The Channel will be added to your news feed, along with other general news and information Nintendo sends out.

How to filter Channels on Nintendo Switch

Once you start following a lot of Channels, your news feed will get a bit full. You can filter your feed to only show specific Channels and to only show unread content (my favorite feature).