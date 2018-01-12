To date, Xbox party chat has only been available on the console and the Windows 10 Xbox app on PC. That's soon going to change, and the feature is now available to Xbox gamers to beta test on iOS.
That requires being accepted into a test program, so for many it'll be something to wait on. Nevertheless, here's how you get your party (chat) started.
Related: How to set up Xbox party chat on Android
How to use Xbox party chat on iOS
Just follow these steps:
- Tap on the three people icon along the top bar.
- Tap start a party.
- Hit invite to party.
- Select the friends you want to add.
Each invited member will receive a notification on their console or PC but also on their phone, as well, when signed in to the Xbox app.
Once you're in a party, there are things you can do within the app, such as:
- Make a party invite-only — Make it so you have to invite new members yourself.
- Mute a party — Mutes all party audio.
- Mute me — Tapping on yourself will give you the option to just mute yourself while hearing the rest of the party.
- Mute others — Tapping on any other member of the party presents the option to mute that person if you started the party.
- Open profile — Goes to either your or your party members' Xbox Live profile pages.
- Show text chat — Party chat has text as well as voice but it will only show up upon tapping this option.
- Remove from party/Leave party — You can kick out other members or leave yourself by tapping the relevant option.
Initially, this feature is exclusive to the Xbox Beta app, which requires access to be granted. There's no current timeline on it progressing to the main Xbox app, but you can sign up below if you're interested in testing it before it reaches the public build.